iPhones Could Get More Expensive, Says Tim Cook

Apple could raise the price of its iPhones in the near future, because of rising component costs. It has affected every smartphone brand. Not just the components, but also the shipping and logistics have become more expensive. Tim Cook, the current CEO of Apple, in a recent interview said that prices increase could be unavoidable. There is a global shortage of memory components driven by excess demand of chips from the AI (artificial intelligence) data centers. Cook is serving his last quarter as the CEO of the company. He did not say how much the price increase will be, but did suggest that it could be inevitable in the near future.

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Key Highlights Apple may increase iPhone prices due to rising component and logistics costs.

The company is facing higher DRAM and storage chip procurement expenses.

Macs, iPads, and other Apple products could also see price hikes.

Apple says it has been absorbing costs but may not be able to continue doing so.

The iPhone 18 series could reportedly become Rs 4,000 to Rs 14,000 more expensive.

Not Only iPhones, but Macs Could See Price Increase Too

It is not just iPhones which could get a price hike, but also the Macs, and other Apple products such as iPads, and more. Cook was talking to The Wall Street Journal (TWSJ) and said that Apple is trying its best to shield the customers from rising component costs. However, in the future, Apple may not be able to absorb the rising costs and would eventually need to charge more from customers.

Cool said, “Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable. We’re doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we’ve been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable.”