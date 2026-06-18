Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Whose Rs 3599 Plan is Better

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) both offer plans to customers for one year validity. Vodafone Idea has several plans in this category, meanwhile Jio only has two plans in this category. The Rs 3599 plan comes with one year service validity for both the customers of Jio and Vodafone Idea. We are here to compare the offerings by the telecom operators, and see whose plan makes more sense for the users. Let’s take a look at the plans and their benefits in detail below.

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Key Highlights Jio and Vodafone Idea both offer a Rs 3599 prepaid plan with 365 days validity.

Jio bundles 2.5GB daily data, while Vi offers 2GB daily data.

Jio includes JioHotstar, Google Gemini Pro, JioAICloud, and unlimited 5G.

Vi offers Night Unlimited Data, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 3599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 3599 prepaid plan unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. There is service validity of 365 days. The Jio Special offer here is that customers also get JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood subscription for three months and JioAICloud for free with 50GB cloud storage. There is 18-months of Google Gemini Pro also bundled for the customers. This alone is worth Rs 35,100 in value. There is unlimited 5G as well. With Jio, there’s no limitation to how much data consumers can use. Now let’s take a look at what Vodafone Idea is offering its customers for this price.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3599 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 3599 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling with 100 SMS/day. In additional benefits, users get free unlimited data between 12 AM to 12 PM every day. Then there is also weekend data rollover bundled for the users with data delights, which is 2GB of bonus data every month which can be claimed through the Vi app. Vi also offers 5G data to the users at no additional cost. However, with Vi, there is a limit of consuming 300GB every 28 days.