Android 17 is Now Rolling Out

Google has now started rolling out Android 17 for smartphones. For now, the Android 17 rollout is only for select devices – the Pixels. Google Pixel phones always get the new Android rollout first. Very soon, we may see other Original Equipment Manfuacturers (OEMs) start rolling out the update with their skin on top. Samsung could be one of the first ones to rollout Android 17 after Google. Google said that select phones will get Gemini Intelligence this summer. One of the key areas where Android 17 has made a lot of progress as per Google is for foldables. There are a lot of optimisations, especially for multi-tasking and security as well.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Google has started rolling out Android 17 to eligible Pixel smartphones.

Android 17 brings major optimisations for foldable devices and multitasking.

A new Screen Reactions feature allows users to react while screen recording.

Google is focusing heavily on security improvements with Android 17.

Gemini Intelligence features will arrive on select devices later this summer.

There is a new Screen Reactions feature, which I believe will be a game changer for creators. Now users can screen record, and then react on top of the screen content, which makes the editing process a lot simpler for creators. For gaming as well, Android 17 brings several optimisations, especially if you have a foldable device. I wonder, if all this focus on foldables is to ensure that Android can compete with the upcoming foldable from Apple.

Security is again something Google has put a lot of emphasis on. Android 17 will bring a lot more for the users with the future updates. If you have a Pixel phone right now, you can get to experience it right away. Just go and check if you have received the udpate on your device.