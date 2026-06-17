Ericsson Mobility Report: SoftBank Trial Shows Premium 5G Slices Can Coexist With General Users

A real-world 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial highlighted in the Ericsson Mobility Report June 2026 suggests that premium connectivity services and general mobile users can coexist on the same network when supported by sufficient capacity, intelligent management and service-specific controls.

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Key Highlights

  • Ericsson's June 2026 Mobility Report highlighted a real-world SoftBank 5G standalone network slicing trial conducted during the 2026 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.
  • SoftBank created five network slices on a shared 5G SA network to support multiple services with different performance requirements simultaneously.
  • Ericsson reported that premium connectivity services and general mobile users were able to coexist on the same infrastructure during the trial.
  • The deployment combined network slicing with capacity expansion through Massive MIMO and millimeter-wave technology to improve overall network performance.
  • General 5G SA users saw around 4x improvement in downlink throughput and more than 14x improvement in uplink throughput compared with the previous year.

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The findings come from the report section titled “Real-World Slicing That Delivers Performance When It Matters Most” (Pages 20-22), where Ericsson examined a network slicing trial conducted by SoftBank Corp. during the 2026 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

The case study is notable because network slicing is often discussed as a premium 5G capability, but Ericsson presented it as a broader network technology designed to support multiple services with different connectivity requirements on a shared infrastructure.

SoftBank Created Five Network Slices on a Shared Network

According to Ericsson, SoftBank used its 5G standalone network to create five separate network slices during the event. Each slice was configured to support different service requirements while operating on the same physical network infrastructure.