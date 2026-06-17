Telecom plans were once primarily about voice calling, SMS and mobile data however, operators are now bundling digital services, cloud storage and content subscriptions into a single package. Airtel’s Rs 449 postpaid plan is a good example of how telecom offerings are evolving beyond basic connectivity.

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Key Highlights Airtel's Rs 449 postpaid plan comes with unlimited 4G and 5G data

Subscribers get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

Plan includes Airtel Fast Lane technology powered by 5G slicing

Google One 100GB cloud storage is bundled with the plan

Adobe Express Premium is included for 12 months at no extra cost

Airtel Xstream Play Premium offers access to multiple OTT platforms

Additional benefits include spam protection, fraud alerts and free Hello Tunes

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom opereator in India, has a Rs 449 postpaid plan which comes with plenty of benefits for the consumers. The benefits includes things such as unlimited data (both 4G and 5G), and OTT (over-the-top) benefits. This plan is available in all the telecom circles in the country. Let’s take a look at the postpaid plan in more detail below.

Bharti Airtel Rs 449 Postpaid Plan Details

Bharti Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 300GB of high-speed (which is termed as unlimited) 4G and 5G data for 30 days, along with 100 SMS/day. The OTT benefits includes things such as Google One (100GB of cloud storage) and Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 for a year. Then there’s also Airtel Xstream Play Premium with which you get to access OTT content from several platforms.