Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan Brings JioHotstar and Amazon Prime

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 3999 prepaid plan in India for its customers. The Rs 3999 prepaid plan brings plenty of benefits for the consumers, including multiple OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The OTT benefits are JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Lite. But this is not all. There's a lot more bundled in the benefits segment. Let's take a look.









Read More - Reliance Jio New Rs 339 Prepaid Plan with One Month Validity

Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. Then there are other benefits including Amazon Prime Lite for one year, and one year of JioHotstar Mobile. Then there are other data benefits such as half day unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM every day. There's also Weekend Data Rollover benefit where the consumers get to use all of their left-over FUP (fair usage policy) data from the weekdays from Monday to Friday on the weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Read More - Airtel Rs 355 vs Jio Rs 339 Plan: Which One Actually Gives Better Value?

Lastly, there's data delights offer where users get 2GB of emergency data every month in the form of 1GB data per day for two days. You can claim this emergency data from the Vodafone Idea (Vi) app for smartphones. Users are eligible to get 5G data. The 5G data is capped at 300GB for every 28 days. The company

There's no more benefits other than this bundled for the users. The company offers this plan for 365 days of service validity. The service validity is of a year, that means the average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 10.95. This is not that expensive given the benefits with the plan are plenty and other plans usually cost this much when bundled with OTT benefits too.