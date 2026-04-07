Airtel, Jio to Grow at Expense of Vodafone Idea: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Jio is expected to add around 5 million new customers while Airtel could add 6.5 million new users. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is expected to lose 1 million customers QoQ.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, the market leaders in the telecom sector in India are about to grow at the expense of Vodafone Idea (Vi) in Q4 FY26.
  • This has been happening for a long time, and it is expected to continue to happen.
  • The overall telecom sector will see steady growth in Q4 FY26 supported by a rising average revenue per user (ARPU) and strong subscriber additions by the market leaders.

Follow Us

airtel jio to grow at expense of

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, the market leaders in the telecom sector in India are about to grow at the expense of Vodafone Idea (Vi) in Q4 FY26. This has been happening for a long time, and it is expected to continue to happen. The overall telecom sector will see steady growth in Q4 FY26 supported by a rising average revenue per user (ARPU) and strong subscriber additions by the market leaders.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan Brings JioHotstar and Amazon Prime

According to a report by Centrum, the market leaders, including Airtel and Jio are expected to post a 1% ARPU growth Q0Q led by 2G to 4G/5G migration and postpaid addition. The report said that the market leaders will continue to grow at the expense of Vodafone Idea.

Jio is expected to add around 5 million new customers while Airtel could add 6.5 million new users. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is expected to lose 1 million customers QoQ. The report said that data consumption will grow in the quarter led by growing 4G/5G penetration as both Airtel and Jio are expanding the 5G footprint across 90% of the districts.

Read More - Reliance Jio New Rs 339 Prepaid Plan with One Month Validity

There are also expectations of another round of tariff hikes by July 2026. This tariff hike will be of about 12-15%, the report mentioned.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

30K-35K

Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for India

Archi :

I enjoy internet at 16-17 paise per GB. Beat that!!

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

Ajay Rao :

See jio don't have pay as you go plan. Right??? Always bunlded unlimited calls sms blah blah blah. I cant…

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

JioLover :

Why only look at data? That 20GB is for 99 for 1 days. Multiply price also, 99x30= Rs.2970. When people…

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get…

Sujata :

Okie :)

Tariff Hike 2026: BSNL Further Reduces Validity of Rs 107…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments