Airtel, Jio to Grow at Expense of Vodafone Idea: Report

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, the market leaders in the telecom sector in India are about to grow at the expense of Vodafone Idea (Vi) in Q4 FY26. This has been happening for a long time, and it is expected to continue to happen. The overall telecom sector will see steady growth in Q4 FY26 supported by a rising average revenue per user (ARPU) and strong subscriber additions by the market leaders.









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According to a report by Centrum, the market leaders, including Airtel and Jio are expected to post a 1% ARPU growth Q0Q led by 2G to 4G/5G migration and postpaid addition. The report said that the market leaders will continue to grow at the expense of Vodafone Idea.

Jio is expected to add around 5 million new customers while Airtel could add 6.5 million new users. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is expected to lose 1 million customers QoQ. The report said that data consumption will grow in the quarter led by growing 4G/5G penetration as both Airtel and Jio are expanding the 5G footprint across 90% of the districts.

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There are also expectations of another round of tariff hikes by July 2026. This tariff hike will be of about 12-15%, the report mentioned.