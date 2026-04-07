Airtel Postpaid Plan Under Rs 500 with Unlimited Data and OTT

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 300GB of high-speed (which is termed as unlimited) 4G and 5G data for 30 days, along with 100 SMS/day.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom opereator in India, has a Rs 449 postpaid plan available for the users.
  • This postpaid plan comes with plenty of benefits for the consumers.
  • The benefits includes things such as unlimited data (both 4G and 5G), and OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

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airtel postpaid plan under rs 500 with

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom opereator in India, has a Rs 449 postpaid plan available for the users. This postpaid plan comes with plenty of benefits for the consumers. The benefits includes things such as unlimited data (both 4G and 5G), and OTT (over-the-top) benefits. This plan is available in all the telecom circles in the country. Let's take a look at the postpaid plan in more detail below.




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Bharti Airtel Rs 449 Postpaid Plan Details

Bharti Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 300GB of high-speed (which is termed as unlimited) 4G and 5G data for 30 days, along with 100 SMS/day. The OTT benefits includes things such as Google One (100GB of cloud storage), JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, and Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 for a year. Then there's also Airtel Xstream Play Premium with which you get to access OTT content from several platforms.

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The cost of the plan will also include GST upon the final billing. This plan is great for people with a Rs 500 budget for their mobile services every month. The postpaid services allow a convenience of usage and just make the life easier for everyone. There's also an option to add additional SIM cards and services with the Airtel Black service.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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