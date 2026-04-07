Global Telecom-OTT Collaboration Key to Tackling Scams, Says GSMA



A coordinated knowledge-sharing mechanism between over-the-top (OTT) platforms and telecom operators is critical to effectively combat rising digital scams, according to a senior executive at the GSMA. Such collaboration, spanning global markets including India, would help eliminate gaps that scammers often exploit, while strengthening digital trust ahead of 6G technology adoption.

Asia-Pacific Cross-Sector Anti-Scam Task Force

“In Asia-Pacific, we have the ‘Asia-Pacific Cross-Sector Anti-Scam Task Force’ where we bring together not just mobile operators but Google, Meta and others because it is not just about single platforms, but about sharing knowledge across platforms to make sure that we are all acting together to combat scams,” Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific at GSMA, told ETTelecom in an interview.









Also Read: Spam, UCC Messages Find Their Way to Users Through RCS and OTT Apps?

Gorman noted that this cross-sectoral approach is aimed at preventing scammers from exploiting loopholes across different geographies and communication services. The urgency of such efforts has grown amid a surge in fraudulent communications across mobile networks and rich communication services (RCS), resulting in significant financial losses for consumers and prompting regulatory intervention.

India steps up crackdown with AI-driven tools

In India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reportedly taken several measures to curb such activities. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Parliament in February that over 88 lakh mobile connections linked to suspicious activities had been disconnected using the artificial intelligence-driven ASTR tool. Additionally, the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI), launched in May last year, has helped financial institutions prevent fraud amounting to more than Rs 1,400 crore.

Private players expand anti-spam initiatives

Private sector initiatives have also gathered pace. Bharti Airtel recently partnered with Google to extend AI-driven spam filtering solutions to RCS platforms, marking a first among Indian telecom operators, as previously reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Airtel, Google Partner to Launch Secure, Carrier-Backed RCS Messaging in India

Regulatory gaps leave OTT platforms outside scope

However, regulatory frameworks have largely focused on curbing unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) on traditional telecom networks, leaving OTT platforms such as WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram and Signal outside their purview.

“The anti-scam task force already includes India, and the operators here are all participants. We are doing proof of concepts in Southeast Asia around data sharing across platforms,” Gorman reportedly said. “We are looking to extend that across the whole region and across the world once that is proven.”

GSMA Advancing United Against Scams initiative

The GSMA, headquartered in London, is also advancing its “United Against Scams” global initiative, which highlights innovative efforts by telecom operators to equip consumers with tools to better identify and respond to fraudulent activities.

“We are also looking at other ways that we can work together across sectors to make sure that the industry is leading a part of a universe of participants to make sure that we are protecting digital trust, because that is critical as we move forward to 6G,” the top executive was quoted as saying in a report dated April 7, 2026.