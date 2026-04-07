Redmi A7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will soon launch the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G will have a large body, and will definitely be available in an Orange variant. What's more is that this device has already launched in Asia and Europe. The device will come to India on April 13, 2026. This means the coming Monday. Let's take a look at the specifications of the device that are available in the global variant.









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Redmi A7 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Redmi A7 Pro has been teased by the brand to be the King of Power and Style. In the global market, the device with a 6.9-inch IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by 12nm Unisoc T7250 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

This device will be targeted at the masses and the market that's looking to upgrade from a feature phone to a smartphone. The Redmi A7 Pro comes with a 13MP AI dual-rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera.

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The global variant has a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. This isn't fast by 2026 standards, but it is what you get in the affordable price segment.