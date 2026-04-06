OPPO F33, OPPO F33 Pro to Launch in India Soon

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OPPO F33 Pro 5G series will launch in India on the third-week of April 2026. The upcoming mid-range smartphones are likely to amp up the battery even further, and also feature advance durability certifications.

Highlights

  • OPPO F33, and OPPO F33 Pro are going to come to India soon.
  • The devices will be successors to OPPO F31 and OPPO F31 Pro 5G.
  • Even OPPO has not yet confirmed or teased their launch in India yet.

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oppo f33 oppo f33 pro to launch

OPPO F33, and OPPO F33 Pro are going to come to India soon. The devices will be successors to OPPO F31 and OPPO F31 Pro 5G. The OPPO F31 5G series has a 7000mAh battery and a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, and thus, we are excited to see the improvements that are going to come with the OPPO F33 Pro 5G series.




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According to a 91Mobiles report, OPPO F33 Pro 5G series will launch in India on the third-week of April 2026. The upcoming mid-range smartphones are likely to amp up the battery even further, and also feature advance durability certifications. The OPPO F33 5G series is said to come in the Rs 25,000 - Rs 35,000 range.

Not much is out about the devices as of now. Even OPPO has not yet confirmed or teased their launch in India yet. Since the expected launch is so close, we could soon see something official from OPPO. The Chinese tech giant will likely continue with the MediaTek series chips on this device series as well.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G is Coming

The OPPO F33 Pro series will compete with the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G expected to launch in May 2026.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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