realme 16 is now available in india

Realme 16 5G which launched recently in India is now available in the country for the users to purchase. The Realme 16 5G will be availale via e-commerce platform and the company's online store for now. There's a 7000mAh battery in the device and it is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Let's look at the details.









Read More - Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for India

Realme 16 5G Price in India

Realme 16 5G starts in India at Rs 31,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Then there's also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant which will cost Rs 33,999 and lastly, the top-of the line variant costs Rs 36,999.

As part of the introductory offer, Realme is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on EMI plans with select credit cards. The Realme 16 5G will also be available with a bank and UPI discount of Rs 2,000. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme Online Store in India in Air Black and Air White colourways.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G is Coming

The phone looks very much like the iPhone Air and features MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.