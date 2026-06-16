BSNL Takes a Different Approach to Fixed Broadband Than Jio and Airtel

BSNL is often associated with its ongoing 4G and 5G network expansion, but the state-run operator is also showing strength in another segment. According to the latest FY26 fixed broadband rankings from French network testing firm nPerf, BSNL outperformed Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in one key metric, highlighting a different approach to fixed-line internet services and a segment where the company continues to remain competitive.

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Key Highlights BSNL outperformed Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in one key fixed broadband metric during FY26.

The findings are based on the latest FY26 report released by French network testing firm nPerf.

BSNL recorded the highest upload speed among major fixed-line broadband providers.

Jio and Airtel continued to lead in several overall broadband performance categories.

The report highlights BSNL's continued competitiveness in India's fixed broadband segment.

“BSNL tops India’s fixed-line barometer for 2025–2026 with an overall score of 89,174 nPoints, climbing from second place the previous year as part of a consistent upward trajectory observed across five consecutive years,” nPerf said in its earlier report.

Jio and Airtel scored 73,957 and 74,975 points, respectively in this segment. nPerf is a platform that tests the real-world quality of internet connections. In terms of market share, BSNL is third-ranked in the country. Jio is the first and Airtel is the second here.

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Renaud Keradec, president of nPerf, said, “India’s fixed-line market is entering a new phase of maturity, with fiber infrastructure driving meaningful and sustained improvements in user experience across all operators.”