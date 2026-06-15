Airtel Shareholders Approve Deal to Increase Airtel Africa Stake to Nearly 79%

Bharti Airtel has announced that its shareholders have approved the company’s proposed transaction to consolidate its stake in Airtel Africa, a move that will increase its effective ownership in the Africa-focused telecommunications operator to approximately 79 percent, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

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Key Highlights Airtel shareholders approved the proposed Airtel Africa stake consolidation transaction

The deal involves a cashless share swap with promoter group entity Indian Continent Investment Limited

Airtel will acquire ICIL's 16.31% stake in Airtel Africa through the transaction

The company said the transaction will not result in additional debt or cash outflow

Airtel's effective stake in Airtel Africa is expected to rise to around 79%

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions

The company said the proposal received overwhelming support from shareholders, including public and institutional investors. According to Airtel, the strong backing reflects investor confidence in the strategic rationale of the transaction and its potential to support long-term value creation.

The transaction involves Bharti Airtel issuing equity shares to Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL), a promoter group entity, on a preferential basis. In return, Airtel will acquire ICIL’s 16.31 percent stake in Airtel Africa through a cashless share-swap arrangement.

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Airtel noted that the structure of the transaction provides an opportunity to increase its economic interest in a key strategic subsidiary without any incremental leverage or cash outflow. The company also said the move will simplify the group’s shareholding structure while enhancing transparency and capital efficiency.