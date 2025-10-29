Airtel Africa Data Revenues Surpass Voice, Mobile Money Nears $200 Billion

Reported by Tarun P K 0

Airtel Africa posted strong H1 2025 results with 25.8% revenue growth. Data revenues overtook voice for the first time, while Airtel Money processed $193 billion, boosting financial inclusion across 14 markets.

Highlights

  • Airtel Money IPO on track for first half of 2026.
  • Capex raised to $875–900 million to capture growth opportunities.
  • Total revenue grew 25.8% YoY to $2.98 billion.

Follow Us

airtel africas data revenues overtake voice acceleratesAirtel Africa has crossed a major turning point in its growth story. For the first time, the company’s data revenues have overtaken voice, a clear sign of how quickly digital adoption is spreading across the continent. The numbers, announced in its half-year results to September 2025, show a business that is shifting gears from being just a telecom operator to a digital and financial services player.

Data Takes the Lead

Total revenues for the six months rose 25.8% in reported currency to $2.98 billion. The standout driver was data, which jumped 37% in constant currency to $1.16 billion higher than voice revenue at $1.1 billion. The company added 12 million new data customers in a year, taking the base to 78.1 million. Smartphone penetration also improved, reaching almost 47%. Average usage climbed to 8.2 GB per user every month, up by nearly a quarter compared with last year.




Airtel Money Keeps Growing

Alongside data, Airtel’s mobile money business has become a serious growth engine. The customer base is now close to 50 million, up 20% year-on-year. In the September quarter, the platform processed transactions worth an annualised $193 billion a jump of 35.9%. From virtual cards to savings and loan products, new services are pulling in more engagement and pushing mobile money’s share of group revenue past 20%.

Stronger Bottom Line

The focus on digital has lifted profits as well. EBITDA rose by a third to $1.45 billion, with margins expanding to 48.5%. In the latest quarter, margins nudged 49%, underlining how scale and efficiency are working together. Profit after tax came in at $376 million, a big leap from $79 million in the same period last year. Basic earnings per share rose to 8.3 cents compared to just 0.8 cents previously.

Betting on Expansion

Airtel Africa isn’t slowing down on investments. The group rolled out more than 2,350 new sites and added 4,000 kilometres of fibre during the half-year. Almost its entire network is now 4G-enabled, and 5G has already gone live in five markets with 1,700 sites. Given the growth opportunity, the company has raised its annual capital expenditure target to as much as $900 million.

CEO’s Outlook

“Our strategy has been focused on providing a superior customer experience, and the strength of these results is testament to the initiatives we’ve been implementing,” said Sunil Taldar, chief executive of Airtel Africa. He also pointed to rising adoption of the MyAirtel app and the momentum in Airtel Money, which is preparing for an IPO in the first half of 2026.

For Airtel Africa, the story is no longer just about voice calls. With more people coming online, spending more on data, and embracing digital money, the company is positioning itself at the heart of Africa’s fast-expanding digital economy.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

As per my experience, not a single operator has good enough network in every corner of any single city. My…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

WIN :

Bro, 1/3 towers are sufficient in Hyderabad compared to Mumbai. They're swapping all old zte and huawei equipment with Nokia…

Vodafone Idea AGR Matter to be Heard by SC on…

WIN :

Vi is using 3ca for 5G and they're improving the services. Their 4G su** because of DSS and 5G has…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

Manish :

@Faraz, As per your feedback, currently which network is best to have ?

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

lbp :

Vi lost 4g race with Airtel, now they lost in 5G, time will tell, Government won't waive any dues, problem…

Vodafone Idea Comeback in the Books or Not

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments