Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Family Plan is One of the Best

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has one of the best family postpaid plans for users. While Vi's prepaid business is struggling, its postpaid mobile business has always been strong. The telco offers its cheapest family postpaid plan for Rs 701. This plan is the ultimate offering for someone who is looking for a plan with two connections at least. The reason why we say this plan is great is because it comes with a lot of data, and then there are plenty of additonal benefits as well. Let's look at the Rs 701 family postpaid plan from Vi in detail below.




Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Family Plan Detailed

Vodafone Idea's Rs 701 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS/month, and 70GB of data for the primary connection. The sec0ndary connection with this plan will get 40GB of data. Along with this, the company is offering 20GB of bonus data to the users so that it can be shared with the secondary connection. The company also bundles Vi Games, its very own cloud gaming platform subscription with this plan. Vi Games was launched in partnership with Nazara Technologies a few years back.

Along with this, users can choose any two complimentary benefits amongst these: Vi Movies & TV, Amazon Prime six months, JioHotstar Mobile only subscription for one year, SonyLIV, and Norton one year subscription at no extra cost.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 701 family plan is available in all the telecom circles of the country. If you are looking for a single connection postpaid plan, then too there are plenty of offers from the company for you. Vi's postpaid plans start at Rs 451. To get a postpaid connection, you can go to the company's website or retail store.

