DoT Pushes Telcos to Rollout CNAP Within a Week

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The telcos have successfully trialled the technology for the 4G networks. This won't be applicable or possible for the 2G users. Only customers in 4G networks would likely be able to leverage this technology initially.

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the telecom operators in India to roll out Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service within a week.
  • This should be done by the telcos in at least one of the circles positivel within a week.
  • The CNAP service is crucial from the viewpoint of the telecom department.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the telecom operators in India to roll out Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service within a week. This should be done by the telcos in at least one of the circles positivel within a week. The CNAP service is crucial from the viewpoint of the telecom department. It was announced to safeguard the customers from frauds. The CNAP mechanism pulls out data from the KYC (Know Your Customer) database of the telcos and shares the name from it to the person who is receiving the call. In simple words, it is like a Truecaller kind of system.




The telcos have successfully trialled the technology for the 4G networks. This won't be applicable or possible for the 2G users. Only customers in 4G networks would likely be able to leverage this technology initially. The pilot will run for about 60 days, a report from MoneyControl said. The telcos are free to choose any location or telecom circle they want to for this pilot. If the pilot is successful, the CNAP would be rolled out countrywide. The telcos have earlier questioned the move from the regulator and the government, citing that there will be connection delays for the users, and higher costs for them to enable calling.

The CNAP system has already been tested amongst the telcos on the 4G networks. The tests were conducted in Maharashtra and Haryana, according to the publication. There are still about 200 million users on the 2G networks, and they won't be able to use this service from the telcos.

DoT said, "Due to a multi-technology, multi-vendor environment and legacy network, TSPs reported non-availability of software patches and other technical upgrades required for implementation of CNAP service in circuit-switched networks."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

