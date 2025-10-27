OnePlus 15 Launched: Price and Specs

OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus 15 in China. This looks like an impressive phone right off the bat. The OnePlus 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It houses a large battery of 7300mAh, and also supports 120W quick wired charging. The phone has a new design language, which we got to see with the OnePlus 13s which launched in China earlier this year. The phone's out now, along with full specifications and price details, let's check it out.









OnePlus 15 Price

OnePlus 15 starts in China at CNY3999 (approx Rs 49,259) for the base 12GB/256GB variant. Then there are four more variants:

16GB + 256GB = CNY 4299 (approx Rs 52,982)

12GB + 512GB = CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 56,704)

16GB + 512GB = CNY 4,899 (approx Rs 60,427)

16GB + 1TB = CNY 5,399 (approx Rs 66,590)

OnePlus 15 Specifications

OnePlus 15 will come with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus 13 on the other hand used a 2K panel. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and houses up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

There's a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor, 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung OV50D ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front with autofocus. The camera is capable of recording at up to 8K 30fps and 4K 120fps. The front shooter can record a maximum of 4K 60fps videos.

There's a 7300mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC wired fast-charging, and 50W of wireless charging available on the device. The global rollout of the OnePlus 13 is expected to be in the near future. Usually the company has launched new flagship products for the global market in January of every year, but this year we expect an earlier launch date.