OnePlus 15R (OnePlus Ace 6) Launch Date and More Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 15 in China.
  • This launch will take place on October 27, 2025, as confirmed by the brand.
  • However, there's one more device that the tech community will be looking at keenly during this launch.

OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 15 in China. This launch will take place on October 27, 2025, as confirmed by the brand. However, there's one more device that the tech community will be looking at keenly during this launch. This will be for the OnePlus Ace 6. Now if you have followed OnePlus over the years, you know that this device willbe rebranded as the OnePlus 15R for the global market. The OnePlus 15 launch event will start at 7 PM local time in China (4:30 PM IST). This will be a Monday launch, and would definitely be a right start to the week for OnePlus.




OnePlus Ace 6 would also come with the new design language, and one that's definitely better than the current R series design. The pricing of the device is under wraps, naturally, and will be under wraps till the launch date. The OnePlus 13R was launched at Rs 42,999 for the base variant. We expect the OnePlus 15R to be the same in India as and when it comes.

In China, the OnePlus Ace 6 will come in three colour options - IP66, IP68, and IP69. This will help protect the device against dust and water ingress. It will also weigh 213 grams, which is confirmed. The OnePlus Ace 6 will feature a flat AMOLED display, with a variable refresh rate support of up to 165Hz. The display will be a 1.5K OLED panel.

According to the company, the phone will also feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This is something which has always been reserved for the premium flagships only. The OnePlus Ace 6 or OnePlus 15R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a chipset which powers the OnePlus 13. The phone is confirmed to pack a 7800mAh battery with support for wired fast-charging of 120W. There's no mention of any wireless chargin support anywhere till now.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

