Jio Top Two Affordable 5G Prepaid Plans in India

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has two affordable 5G prepaid plans for consumers. Today, we will talk about the top two most affordable 5G plans in the country. The thing with Jio is that this is the only telecom operator in the country which offers 5G for less than Rs 200. The two plans we are talking about are Rs 198 and Rs 349 plans. The Rs 349 plan is curretly bundled with the festive offers. This offer is there for limited time only. Jio has no limits on how much data consumers can use while on the 5G network. Let's take a look at these two prepaid plans in detail here.









Reliance Jio Rs 198 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 198 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The consumers will get unlimited 5G with this plan. The service validity bundled with this plan is 14 days only. So while it doesn't cost a lot, it is effectively not cheap. There are additional benefits of JioTV and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This plan also bundles unlimited 5G for the consumers. The servicew validity of this plan is 28 days. There are now Jio special festive offers bundled for the users. With JioFinance, if the users purchase gold right now, they will get 2% of gold. To claim the extra gold, users can give a missed call on 8010000524. Then there's JioHome offer of two months free service on a new connection, and JioHotstar free mobile/TV subscription of 3 months. With the JioAICloud, users will also get 50GB of free storage.

Post the consumption of 4G data, the speed will drop to 64 Kbps.