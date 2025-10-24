Jio, Airtel, Vi Need to Increase ARPU: GSMA

Reported by Tanuja K 1

Airtel and Jio are even reporting increasing revenues and higher profits every quarter that goes by. Even though Vodafone Idea is struggling business wise, its ARPU has also gone up.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) need to increase their average revenue per user (ARPU), said a global telecom body, GSMA.
  • The ARPU needs to go up and match the scale of investments that the telecom operators are making, said Vivek Badrinath, Director General, GSMA.
  • The ARPU of the Indian telcos, compared to the global standards is low.

Follow Us

jio airtel vi need to increase arpu

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) need to increase their average revenue per user (ARPU), said a global telecom body, GSMA. The ARPU needs to go up and match the scale of investments that the telecom operators are making, said Vivek Badrinath, Director General, GSMA. The ARPU of the Indian telcos, compared to the global standards is low. However, the telcos have seen a constant uptick in ARPU over the last five to six years owing to the tariff hikes and a higher data consumption by the consumers.




Read More - BSNL Announces Discount on Rs 199 Plan

Airtel and Jio are even reporting increasing revenues and higher profits every quarter that goes by. Even though Vodafone Idea is struggling business wise, its ARPU has also gone up. GSMA is a global body that represents more than 700 telecom service providers (globally), and including the private telecom operators in India.

The Indian telecom operators have to be sensitive to price as the market and the consumers are very price sensitive and the competition is very tight. The state-run telecom operators in India, BSNL and MTNL, arguably have the lowest ARPU in the world, said an ET report. The telecom industry's ARPU for the prepaid services stood at Rs 187 and postpaid services stood at Rs 182.72, respectively, as per TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report for quarter ending June 2025.

Read More - Jio Benefiting from UBR Rollout in Home Broadband Additions

Maximum customers in India use prepaid services. The postpaid services are expensive, and thus, only a marginal section of the society can afford it. But over the years, even the prepaid services have become quite expensive. The market leader, Reliance Jio, recently confirmed that while the market estimates a tariff hike in the near future, it doesn't have any plans to do so.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

GSMA to vitelio: tereko zaroorat hain, tereko pata nhi, lekin hain zaroorat!

Jio, Airtel, Vi Need to Increase ARPU: GSMA

TheAndroidFreak :

Sadly not happening really soon. Vi needs to bring ARPU, by deploying 5G everywhere in top seven circles. 5G is…

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Announced: Details

Anonymous :

Jio claims 5g superfast speeds but basic things like UPI tnx fail at times. Some Websites and apps are slow…

Jio Testing Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces to Eliminate 5G Dead Zones…

Faraz :

Most of BSNL employees are seniors and they need discount for themselves..

BSNL Launches Samman Plan with One Year Validity

Faraz :

This is n78 band, sometimes on n28, we get under 10 Mbps on 5G

Jio Testing Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces to Eliminate 5G Dead Zones…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments