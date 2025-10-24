BSNL Announces Discount on Rs 199 Plan

BSNL's Rs 199 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The interesting thing is that it offers 28 days of validity. There's no other 28 days plan that offers 2GB of daily data and is priced under Rs 200 in the industry.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has announced a discount on one of its popular prepaid plans. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 199 only. This is already an affordable plan from the company. Now it has been made even more affordable by the telco under the festive offer. There's an instant discount being offered to the customers of BSNL on the Rs 199 plan for a limited time. Let's take a look at the complete details such as how much is the discount, who is this plan for, and what are the total benefits that users will get.




BSNL Rs 199 Plan with Limited Time Discount Explained

BSNL's Rs 199 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The interesting thing is that it offers 28 days of validity. There's no other 28 days plan that offers 2GB of daily data and is priced under Rs 200 in the industry. What's more is that users will get a discount on this plan.

The Rs 199 plan is available for the users across India. For now, under the festive offer, users will get a 2.5% discount on the plan. This offer is available for customers between October 18 to November 18, 2025. A 2.5% discount on this plan would mean that you would essentially end up paying Rs 194 approximately. This is still quite cheap and worth it if you were thinking of going for the Rs 199 plan.

The service validity of this plan is also close to almost a month. So you are getting a value deal here from BSNL. With the upgraded 4G networks, you can also enjoy the data benefits that this plan bundles and BSNL has also been activating VoLTE across the country so that would result in a better voice calling experience for the consumers.

