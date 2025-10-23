BSNL Launches Samman Plan with One Year Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has launched a new Samman plan for the users. Note that this plan is for customers who are aged above 60. So it is basically a plan for old-age customers. The interesting thing about this plan is that it is not only affordable, but it also comes with a year long validity. It also makes sense that this is for old age customers who don't want to frequently recharge their devices. This plan will cover every basic need of the customer, and is actually offering more than just basic. Let's check out the benefits that users get with this plan.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings New 180 Days Plan

BSNL Samman Plan at Rs 1812: Benefits Detailed

BSNL's Samman plan has been priced at Rs 1812. Now with this plan, users will get yearly validity, which hoenstly makes this plan a good deal. Apart from that, users will get benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data as well. Note that this plan is part of an offer from the company, and will only be there for the users to recharge until November 18, 2025. So that is still quite a bit of time for the users to make up their minds.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 2249 Plan Launched Silently

For the new users, there's a free SIM card bundled as well. BSNL continues to offer its Re 1 offer under which users will get a free 4G SIM (only for new customers) along with one month of free mobile services. This will allow users to experience the newly upgraded and rolled out 4G services from the state-run telecom company.

With this 30 day free offer, users will get 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling, along with a free SIM card. This again, is an excellent offer from the company.