vodafone idea rs 2249 plan launched silently

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has silently launched a Rs 2249 plan for prepaid customers. This plan is meant for people who want a plan with long-term validity, but not much data. It is cheaper than the other yearly validity plans bundled with data out there. With Vi investing more into networks, this plan can help its users get good network experience along with validity at a reasonable cost in an India where the telcos are constantly looking to hike the prices of data. Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 2249 plan.




Vodafone Idea Rs 2249 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 2249 plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 3600 SMS in total, and 30GB of data in most circles. In Himachal Pradesh, the plan has slightly different benefits, wherein the users will get 40GB of data, instead of the 30GB which is offered in the other circles. There could be more circles where users may get 40GB of data.

Vodafone Idea is offering this plan in all the circles. It is a plan, as said above, meant for people who want long-term validity at a reasonable cost. There's plenty of data bundled for the users as well, if they just have basic usage. The daily cost of using this plan is Rs 6.16, which is pretty affordable compared to what users have to pay for yearly plans bundled with data. Even if the data is exhausted before the end of the service validity of the prepaid plan, then users can also recharge with more data packs. The data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50 paise/MB. The post SMS quota, charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for local/STD SMS.

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

