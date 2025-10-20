Diwali 2025: TV Shows You Can Watch with Jio, Airtel and Vi Plans

It's Diwali 2025, and if you are looking for TV shows to watch with your family and friends, you have come to the right place. There are plenty of TV shows that you will be able to access via OTT (over-the-top) platforms bundled with the prepaid plans with Jio, Airtel, and Vi. The TV shows we are listing will be available on JioHotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video. All these benefits are bundled by the telcos for their customers.









Let's take a look at all these amazing TV shows.

Diwali 2025: What to Watch on OTT (TV Shows)

The Diplomat (Netflix - 3 Seasons): The Diplomat is a TV show based on American politics and foreign officers. The season 3 of this highly rated and recommended show just dropped on Netflix, and it is something that you will definitely enjoy. The Bads of Bollywood (Netflix): The Bads of Bollywood has recieved many praises online, and is directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan. It features the bollywood life in a satirical way and is a light mood show. Pitch to Get Rich (JioHotstar): This is a new show available on JioHotstar and is headlined by various celebrities such as Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and more. Think of this show as the celebrity version of Shark Tank India. The Bear (JioHotstar): Another show which is pretty highly acclaimed and has multiple seasons is The Bear. If you haven't watched it yet, this Diwali 2025 can be the perfect opportunity for you to watch this intriguing show. Andhera (Prime Video): A newly released horror TV show Andhera has been stirring quite a few conversations online. This seems to be a pretty cool urban horry show, and one that would definitely spice up Diwali for you.

