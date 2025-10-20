Diwali 2025: TV Shows You Can Watch with Jio, Airtel and Vi Plans

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Diplomat is a TV show based on American politics and foreign officers. The season 3 of this highly rated and recommended show just dropped on Netflix, and it is something that you will definitely enjoy.

Highlights

  • It's Diwali 2025, and if you are looking for TV shows to watch with your family and friends, you have come to the right place.
  • There are plenty of TV shows that you will be able to access via OTT (over-the-top) platforms bundled with the prepaid plans with Jio, Airtel, and Vi.
  • The TV shows we are listing will be available on JioHotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Follow Us

diwali 2025 tv shows you can watch

It's Diwali 2025, and if you are looking for TV shows to watch with your family and friends, you have come to the right place. There are plenty of TV shows that you will be able to access via OTT (over-the-top) platforms bundled with the prepaid plans with Jio, Airtel, and Vi. The TV shows we are listing will be available on JioHotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video. All these benefits are bundled by the telcos for their customers.




Let's take a look at all these amazing TV shows.

Read More - JioAICloud Now has 42 Million Customers

Diwali 2025: What to Watch on OTT (TV Shows)

  1. The Diplomat (Netflix - 3 Seasons): The Diplomat is a TV show based on American politics and foreign officers. The season 3 of this highly rated and recommended show just dropped on Netflix, and it is something that you will definitely enjoy.
  2. The Bads of Bollywood (Netflix): The Bads of Bollywood has recieved many praises online, and is directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan. It features the bollywood life in a satirical way and is a light mood show.
  3. Pitch to Get Rich (JioHotstar): This is a new show available on JioHotstar and is headlined by various celebrities such as Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and more. Think of this show as the celebrity version of Shark Tank India.
  4. The Bear (JioHotstar): Another show which is pretty highly acclaimed and has multiple seasons is The Bear. If you haven't watched it yet, this Diwali 2025 can be the perfect opportunity for you to watch this intriguing show.
  5. Andhera (Prime Video): A newly released horror TV show Andhera has been stirring quite a few conversations online. This seems to be a pretty cool urban horry show, and one that would definitely spice up Diwali for you.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 2249 Plan Launched Silently

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sahil Shah :

I tried using it for syncing documents between my Windows PC and my Phone but it is not usable at…

JioAICloud Now has 42 Million Customers

Rohit Kumar :

U can use the 100 voucher for 5 gb data and 84 days pack.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2249 Plan Launched Silently

Anpad Insaan :

48.51% share in this recharge is for Govt. Now everyone around me want Vi to die as soon as possible.

Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 419 Plan

lbp :

why not limit voice benefits like this SMS limit and increase data to (150-200)GB , lot of scammers these days…

Vodafone Idea Rs 2249 Plan Launched Silently

TheAndroidFreak :

They won't give 1GB/day on such a low priced phone. If BSNL doesn't give why will Vi give?

Vodafone Idea Rs 2249 Plan Launched Silently

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments