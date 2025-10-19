jioaicloud now has 42 million customers

Reliance Jio's cloud business is going strong in India. The cloud market of India is expected to surpass $50 billion in value by 2030 in a conservative note, as per estimates by the analysts. JioAICloud, which offers 50GB of free storage to the Jio customers intially, is growing fast. The company recently reported at the Q2 FY26 results that its cloud customer base has grown to 42 million users. With the JioAICloud, users can store all their important memories in the form of videos and photos and documents in the cloud. This can be accessed by users anywhere with an active internet connection.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 419 Plan

JioAICloud offers plenty of functionalities to the customers. These are functionalities which are 1) AI Events - this will create albums powered by face tagging for easy photo sharing; 2) voice search in Hindi and English. It will be very interesting to track the growth of number of registered users for JioAICloud in the coming quarters.

JioPC, Another Cloud Powered Service from Jio

JioPC, another service from Jio which is powered by the cloud, is something which has the potential to go big in India. It is basically cloud computing and its distribution has become very easy for Jio due to its retail reach (both offline and online).

Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings Rs 155, Rs 179 and Rs 189 Plans to Rajasthan

With JioPC, users can access JioWorkSpace, which includes Office 360. These are productivity tools, which can be accessed by users anywhere in supported devices such as TVs, and laptops. However, users need an active and a fast internet connection to do this. Jio also showcased the product at IMC (India Mobile Congress) 2025. The company also launched a four-week AI Classroom Foundation Course, powered by JioPC, in collaboration with Jio Institute, offering hands-on training in AI tools across productivity, learning, and creativity.