Akash Ambani Says Jio Will Continue to do This

Reliance Jio's quarterly performance was shared by Reliance Industries on Friday. The largest telecom operator in India posted a net profit of Rs 7,375 crore, up 12.8% YoY. The ARPU of the telco was also up 8.4% YoY at Rs 211.4. On this, Akash Ambani has said that the telecom company will continue to bring new age technologies for the customers. He also talked about the indigenous technology stack which Jio has made and how the company is ready to take it across the world. Here's what he exactly said.









Akash Ambani on Reliance Jio Q2 FY26 Results

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "Jio has proudly served over 500 million subscribers addressing multiple digital needs of their everyday life. This has been possible due to Jio's Deep-Tech initiatives which have sparked India's technological revolution and have become the backbone of our Prime Minister's Digital India Mission. Jio will continue to bring new age technologies and enhance the life of every Indian citizen. Jio has successfully delivered its indigenous technology stack at India scale and is now set to take our homegrown technology around the world."

Reliance Jio's 500 millon customer base is a major achievement. The company, despite having a lower ARPU than Airtel, earns plenty of money due to a larger scale of business. Jio will benefit immensely from a raise in tariffs expected in 2026. The telco is also going to go for an IPO (Initial Public Offering) in the first half of 2026. This will be a major move for Reliance Industries and one that is expected to unlock plenty of value for the customers. Reliance Industries will also move for taking its retail unit, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) after Jio's IPO, which is expected to be the largest in India.