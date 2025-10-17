Vodafone Idea Brings Rs 155, Rs 179 and Rs 189 Plans to Rajasthan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator, has brought some already existing affordable prepaid plans for users in Rajasthan. So these plans were already available in other circles, and have been for quite some time. Now they are also available in the Rajasthan circle. The good thing about these plans is that they offer service validity to the consumers. While users don't get many days of service validity, it is still good enough for them to be able to keep their SIM active for a short-term. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.









Vodafone Idea Rs 155 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 155 plan comes with 20 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling and 1GB of data. The SMSes offered with the plan are only limited to 300 for the entire validity. Again, all the benefits, and the SIM validity will only be there for 20 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 179 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 179 plan comes with 1GB of data as well. Again, users get unlimited voice calling, 1GB of data, and 300 SMSes with this plan. The validity of this pack is 24 days, which is marginally higher than what users get with the Rs 155 plan.

Lastly, we have the Rs 189 plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 189 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 189 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS and 1GB of data as well. However, with the Rs 189 plan, users get 26 days of service validity. All the three plans basically have the same validity, but they differ in the validity that users get.

Apart from these three, there are also more plans that have been added in Rajasthan circle by Vodafone Idea. These plans cost Rs 289 and Rs 340. All of these plans are available for customers in the region now.