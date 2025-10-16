BSNL has a Highly Competitive Monthly Validity Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned Indian telecom company, has a super highly competitive monthly validity prepaid plan for the consumers. This plan is one that will appeal to almost everyone in the country. The offering BSNL is not only cheaper than what the private telcos are offering, but it also now includes high-speed network services. TThe hogh-speed networks of BSNL are powered by the indigenous technology that's deployed PAN India. The government of India instructed BSNL to deploy homegrown 4G telecom gear. TThat is why today, almost all the sites launched by BSNL offering 4G in the last few years are powered by the indigenous technology stack only.









The BSNL plan we are talking about here that is of great value to the customers costs Rs 229. This is a monthly plan. To be precise, it comes with a validity of 1 month. The Rs 229 plan offers customers plenty of data, voice calling benefits and more. Let's take a look at the benefits of this prepaid plan in detail here.

BSNL Rs 229 Prepaid Plan Details

BSNL's Rs 229 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The speed gets reduced to 40 Kbps after the consumption of 2GB data every day. The data will reset once every night. The validity of this plan is one month. This means that the customers will have to recharge with this plan on the same date every month.

BSNL's Rs 229 plan is available for customers PAN-India, including Mumbai and New Delhi where MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) is supposed to offer services to the users. For the unaware, MTNL's mobile network services are now handled by BSNL in both Mumbai and Delhi.