OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Soon in India: Report

OPPO Find X9 series could launch in India on November 18. This was tipped by SmartPrix in collaboration with Yogesh Brar. OPPO has already confirmed at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 that it will soon launch the Find X9 series in India.

Highlights

OPPO is soon going to launch the OPPO Find X9 series in India. This series has been launched already in China, and will soon make it to India as well. The OPPO Find X9 series has two phones - Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both are camera and performance focused devices. The OPPO Find X9 series continues with the Hasselblad partnership, which will not be there with the OnePlus 15. OnePlus 15 will feature the company's proprietary camera engine. The Find X9 series will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.




So when will this series launch in India? Let's find out.

OPPO Find X9 Series India Launch Date (Expected)

OPPO Find X9 series could launch in India on November 18. This was tipped by SmartPrix in collaboration with Yogesh Brar. OPPO has already confirmed at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 that it will soon launch the Find X9 series in India. In China, the phone series launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. This is what we expect for the Indian market as well. Our expectations is that the specifications for the Chinese and the Indian variants will largely be the same.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

