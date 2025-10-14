Vivo X300 Series Launched: Price and Specs

Vivo has launched the X300 series in China. This series includes two phones - X300 and X300 Pro. Both are 5G phones and like always, have a great camera system. The Vivo X300 series take telephoto experience in a phone to another level. This is the first phone in the Vivo series to have a 200MP telephoto sensor. The Vivo X300 Pro has the 200MP telephoto sensor, not the regular X300. Note that the X300 still has a 200MP sensor, just not the telephoto one, but the primary with OIS.









Let's take a look at the price and specs.

Vivo X300 Series Price

Note that the phone series has launched in China right now, so there's no Indian or global pricing available. But let's take a look at the Chinese price.

Vivo X300 5G:

12GB+256GB = CNY 4,399

16GB+256GB = CNY 4,699

12GB+512GB = CNY 4,999

16GB+512GB = CNY 5,299

16GB+1TB = CNY 5,799

Vivo X300 Pro 5G:

12GB+256GB = CNY 5,299

16GB+512GB = CNY 5,999

16GB+1TB = CNY 6,699

16GB+1TB Satellite Communication Edition = CNY 8,299

Vivo X300 Series Specifications

Let's talk about the camera first, because we all know that you are here for it only. Vivo X300 Pro has a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with OIS, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide shooter, and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. It supports Zeiss 2.35x telephoto teleconverter optional accessory as well. For selfies, there's a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor at the front.

The Vivo X300 5G has a 50MP front camera sensor as well. The primary sensor at the back is a 200MP Samsung HPB primary OIS supporting sensor, 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50MP LYT-602 periscope telephoto sensor. Both the phones feature a V3+ post-processing imaging chip and support for Zeiss 2.35x telephoto teleconverter optional accessory.

The Vivo X300 Pro 5G has a larger 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution support, while the Vivo X300 has a small 6.31-inch 1.5K display. Both are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, and ship with Android 16 based OriginOS 6.

The X300 Pro has a 6510mAh battery with 90W wired charging, while the X300 has a smaller 6040mAh battery with the same 90W fast-charging (wired). Both support wireless charging at the speed of 40W.