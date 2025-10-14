Noise Master Buds Max with Bose Sound Launched in India

Noise, an Indian company that deals in electronics, has launched a new product called Master Buds Max in the country. This expands the Master Buds series from the company in India. The Master Buds Max come with the sound powered by Bose. For the unaware, Bose is a highly reputable sound and related electronics brand globally. The Master Buds Max are India's first over-ear headphones under the company's flagship Master series. There's best in segment noise cancellation available as well. This is the first headphone in the segment to offer dynamic EQ. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the product.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan is the BEST 84 Days Data Plan in India

Noise Master Buds Max Price in India

Noise Master Buds come with Sound by Bose, and are priced just Rs 9,999. It will be available in three colours starting October 14, 2025, in the official website of Gonoise, and platforms such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The pre-booking for the product is now live exclusively on the platform of Gonoise.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Noise Master Buds Max Specifications in India

Noise Master Buds come with industry leading ANC (active noise cancellation) tested across 61 frequency points. It also comes with support for Dynamic EQ, which is a first for this price segment. The Master Buds Max offer 60 hours of continous playtime, the longest in the category. For a 10 minute quick charge, the buds will deliver 10 hours of playback.

With the Master Buds Max, you don't need to worry about the design or the materials, everything is premium and taken care of by the brand. These headphones would work equally well for different environments such as gyms, plane, or at home. There's also support for advanced ENC and dual-device connection.