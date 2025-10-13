Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be available in multiple colour options including Sapphire Black and Moonlight Silver. The phone will be available across Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G was recently launched in India. It has been some days since the launch, however, we still need to talk about this M series device.
  • It is an affordable phone with a large display, and it has support for high-refresh rate too.
  • There's not good enough fast-charging, but the battery is decently sized to support long usage.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy m17 5g launched in india

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G was recently launched in India. It has been some days since the launch, however, we still need to talk about this M series device. It is an affordable phone with a large display, and it has support for high-refresh rate too. There's not good enough fast-charging, but the battery is decently sized to support long usage. Since it is a M series device, people will wonder, what's so "monster" about it? Samsung says that it has monster grade durability. Further, it has support for AI (artificial intelligence) features such as Circle to Search and more. Let's take a look at the price and overall specifications of the device.




Read More - OnePlus is Still the Value Premium King

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is available in three memory configurations:

  • 4GB+128GB = Rs 12,499
  • 6GB+128GB = Rs 13,999
  • 8GB+128GB = Rs 15,499

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be available in multiple colour options including Sapphire Black and Moonlight Silver. The phone will be available across Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. The phone is now available, from October 13, 2025.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Shares Rise 9%, Here’s Likely Why

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate with up to 1100nits of peak brightness. There's also Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by the Octa Core Exynos 1330 5nm processor with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU. The phone will run on Android 15 based on One UI 7.0.

There's a 50MP main camera at the back with OIS, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera with LED flash. There's a 13MP front camera sensor. The phone supports 5G SA and NSA both. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging as well.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Amit :

How jio is prviding free incoming. as i stop my recharge ..incoming is barred

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

lbp :

no unlimited data after 3gb data data charge 25paisa/MB

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Rohit Nowal :

I don't know if bsnl now has any plan which doesn't have unlimited data with data limit and after that…

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Rohit Nowal :

Yes, bsnl is giving 4G on that plan where its 4G services are available. All the plans are 4G enabled.

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Rohit Nowal :

Sony Liv or Lionsgate play do have some of the good shows but others, naah!

Bharti Airtel Micro-Packs Show the Future of Telecom Innovation Beyond…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments