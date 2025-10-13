Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G was recently launched in India. It has been some days since the launch, however, we still need to talk about this M series device. It is an affordable phone with a large display, and it has support for high-refresh rate too. There's not good enough fast-charging, but the battery is decently sized to support long usage. Since it is a M series device, people will wonder, what's so "monster" about it? Samsung says that it has monster grade durability. Further, it has support for AI (artificial intelligence) features such as Circle to Search and more. Let's take a look at the price and overall specifications of the device.









Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is available in three memory configurations:

4GB+128GB = Rs 12,499

6GB+128GB = Rs 13,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 15,499

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be available in multiple colour options including Sapphire Black and Moonlight Silver. The phone will be available across Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. The phone is now available, from October 13, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate with up to 1100nits of peak brightness. There's also Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by the Octa Core Exynos 1330 5nm processor with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU. The phone will run on Android 15 based on One UI 7.0.

There's a 50MP main camera at the back with OIS, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera with LED flash. There's a 13MP front camera sensor. The phone supports 5G SA and NSA both. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging as well.