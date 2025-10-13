BSNL 5G PoC Could Take Place Soon in Partnership with Rakuten: Report

Sriwastava has already confirmed that the companies have made several calls using that setup. It will be interesting to see if BSNL and Rakuten can effectively work together in the future.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is likely to launch 5G in the near future. The company is already planning to conduct a 5G PoC (proof of concept). Now, Rakuten Symphony, a wholly owned company of Japanese multinational Rakuten Group is planning to help BSNL with the 5G PoC. Rakuten is already working with the Tejas Networks owned by the Tata Group. Tejas is already working with the state-run telecom company for launching its 4G business. There's a vision of the Indian government, which is "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India in English.




This is why the government wants BSNL to use indigenous technology. Rakuten is looking to work with more Indian companies in the future to deepen its relationships in the market.

According to a MoneyControl report, Sharad Sriwastava, co-chief executive officer of Rakuten Mobile and President of Rakuten Symphony, said, "We’re working with Tejas and have also met with BSNL. We’re planning to do a 5G PoC with BSNL soon." Rakuten Symphony is already working with Tejas Networks, and has also shown the 5G setup at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.

Sriwastava has already confirmed that the companies have made several calls using that setup. It will be interesting to see if BSNL and Rakuten can effectively work together in the future. The government has a strong approach for self-reliant India and thus, this partnership might eventually not work out. Tejas on the other hand can take help of Rakuten to develop technology and test it in the Indian market to commercially offer it to BSNL.

Rakuten Symphony is already expanding in India, with 3000 employees under its belt, and offices in Bengaluru, Indore, and other locations.

