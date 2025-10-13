vodafone idea hearing for agr pushed again

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is facing a tough time with respect to the adjusted gross revneue (AGR) dues on its back. While it has approached the Supreme Court (SC) for fighting against the additional AGR demand raised by the central government, there's still the issue of the pending AGR dues. We are not going to talk about the dues that the company has to start paying later this year, but we will talk about what happened today.









The Supreme Court of India decided to push the AGR hearing to a later date on Monday, yet again. The stock of Vodafone Idea closed 3.87% lower on the stock exchanges at Rs 8.69. The Supreme Court is clear on its stance and intentions. It wants that a finality to the AGR matter must come for the telco and the government.

Vodafone Idea has approached the Supreme Court several times in the last few years just to fight against the AGR dues set by the government. The SC has largely sided with the government over the dues matter. In fact, the SC decided that it won't allow for any recalculation of the dues for the company and instructed the sector to pay the dues the government determined via its calculation.

The case is now likely going to be heard on October 27, 2025 at the Supreme Court of India.