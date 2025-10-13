Vodafone Idea Hearing for AGR Pushed Again

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Supreme Court of India decided to push the AGR hearing to a later date on Monday, yet again. The stock of Vodafone Idea closed 3.87% lower on the stock exchanges at Rs 8.69.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is facing a tough time with respect to the adjusted gross revneue (AGR) dues on its back.
  • While it has approached the Supreme Court (SC) for fighting against the additional AGR demand raised by the central government, there's still the issue of the pending AGR dues.
  • We are not going to talk about the dues that the company has to start paying later this year, but we will talk about what happened today.

Follow Us

vodafone idea hearing for agr pushed again

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is facing a tough time with respect to the adjusted gross revneue (AGR) dues on its back. While it has approached the Supreme Court (SC) for fighting against the additional AGR demand raised by the central government, there's still the issue of the pending AGR dues. We are not going to talk about the dues that the company has to start paying later this year, but we will talk about what happened today.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan is the BEST 84 Days Data Plan in India

The Supreme Court of India decided to push the AGR hearing to a later date on Monday, yet again. The stock of Vodafone Idea closed 3.87% lower on the stock exchanges at Rs 8.69. The Supreme Court is clear on its stance and intentions. It wants that a finality to the AGR matter must come for the telco and the government.

Read More - BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Vodafone Idea has approached the Supreme Court several times in the last few years just to fight against the AGR dues set by the government. The SC has largely sided with the government over the dues matter. In fact, the SC decided that it won't allow for any recalculation of the dues for the company and instructed the sector to pay the dues the government determined via its calculation.

The case is now likely going to be heard on October 27, 2025 at the Supreme Court of India.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Amit :

How jio is prviding free incoming. as i stop my recharge ..incoming is barred

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

lbp :

no unlimited data after 3gb data data charge 25paisa/MB

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Rohit Nowal :

I don't know if bsnl now has any plan which doesn't have unlimited data with data limit and after that…

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Rohit Nowal :

Yes, bsnl is giving 4G on that plan where its 4G services are available. All the plans are 4G enabled.

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Rohit Nowal :

Sony Liv or Lionsgate play do have some of the good shows but others, naah!

Bharti Airtel Micro-Packs Show the Future of Telecom Innovation Beyond…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments