oneplus is still the value premium king

OnePlus, regardless of whether its market share is going up or going down in the short-term, can't be ignored. We are not talking about the Nord devices. While the Nord 5 has been a hit in the Indian market, we are still talking about the flagships. The OnePlus flagships are still doing well in the market in terms of performance and expereince. The two notable flagships from the company for 2025 are OnePlus 13 (launched in Jan in India), and OnePlus 13s.









Read More - OnePlus 15 Could Feature a 7300mAh Battery

Both are fast and powerful phones. The OnePlus 13 has a flat frame, and a great camera experience. The telephoto zoom is extremely good on the device, with support for up to 120x digital zoom. OnePlus 13s recently launched, and its design, processor, and software experience are all top notch. In the Android segment, in the same price range, these devices are value for money. Of course, if you want to go for more gaming oriented devices, without any major focus on the camera, then the iQOO 13 is also great.

For super camera focused phones, Vivo is arguably the best, with the X200 and X200 Pro giving tough competition to every other phone out there. However, when are talking about a phone that has it all, camera, gaming, software and great hardware, and a great software update policy, then OnePlus 13 comes right on the top.

Read More - OnePlus to Launch OxygenOS 16 in India on this Date

It is priced lower than the X200 series from Vivo, and has much better cameras than the iQOO 13. We can't forget that Samsung is also in the segment of OnePlus 13, but it can't compete with the OnePlus 13 in specifications. Even the new animation engine of OnePlus with the OxygenOS is super cool and repsonsive.

The competiton is only going to heat up now. This is because the iPhone 17 is also in the market with a 120Hz display now and a super powerful camera system. It still lacks a telephoto sensor which Android phones do offer in its price range, however, its price will lower in the next few months. With a lowered price, bundled with offers, and old phone exchanges, iPhone 17 will also give a tough competition to the Android devices in the price range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000.