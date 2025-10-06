OnePlus to Launch OxygenOS 16 in India on this Date

OnePlus has just announced that it will launch the OxygenOS 16 soon in India. The OxygenOS 16 is based on Android 16 from Google. OnePlus is known to keep things minimal with its software, but it is also known for strong animation engine. The animation engine on the OnePlus devices is super strong and it allows users to get the best and smoothest experience from their OnePlus phone. The OxygenOS 16 is likely to come for the OnePlus 13 first, most likely.









OxygenOS 16 Launch Date in India

OxygenOS 16 will launch in India on October 16, 2025, the company said. OnePlus has said that the OxygenOS 16 will be 'Intelligently Yours', and it will launch 10 days from now. Note that the Vivo will also launch the OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 in India and globally on October 15, 2025. This month will see many more OEMs (original equipment makers) launching Android 16 based skins and operating systems for their devices.

It will be interesting to see how many OEMs also end up copying the Liquid Glass UI/UX and animation that Apple has already rolled out with the iOS 26. Some of the major updates released by Google for Android 16 are likely to come with the OxygenOS 16.

There's likely going to be better privacy and security with the OxygenOS 16. Since OnePlus has also used the Fluid Cloud feature (which was introduced by Apple first and was called Dynamic Island), the Android 16 will also help with one more thing. That will be the Live Tracking feature, which is great to track live deliveries of food or something you have ordered from quick commerce platforms. In India, it will be interesting to see how it will be implemented, as in China, there are many apps that support this, but not in India so far.