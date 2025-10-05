Samsung Brings 3 New Affordable Phones to India

Samsung has just launched three new phones in the country in the M, F, and A series. All of these three devices are called M07, F07, and A07. The three devices have similar specifications as each other. Let's directly take a look at the price and the specifications of the phone. These phones have two camera sensors at the rear and one sensor at the front.









Samsung Galaxy M07, A07, F07 Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy M07, F07, and A07, comes with a 6.7-inch PLS LCD HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It has IP54 rating. The devices have Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer for added durability. The phones are powered the MediaTek Helio G99, an octa-core CPU chip. There's also MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 Lite technology for optimised gaming.

There phones will run on Android 15 based on One UI 7 out of the box. The devices will also get six years of major Android updates and security updates. Each of the devices have a 64GB internal storage and 4GB of RAM, expading up to 2TB using a microSD card. The phones has a 50MP autofocus main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. There's an 8MP camera for selfies. The devices will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy M07, A07, F07 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is available in Amazon India for Rs 6,999. The Galaxy A07 4G is available in multiple colour requests Light Violet, Green, and Black at Rs 8,999. The Galaxy F07 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the Green variant.