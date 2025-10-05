vodafone idea rs 249 plan removed

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has removed one of its most popular plans - Rs 249 plan. The Rs 249 plan is now available for customers at all. The Rs 249 plan used to come with 1GB of daily data. The plan comes with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. The speed used to fall to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.









Vodafone Idea still offers the Rs 239 plan, which is still a decent offer. The Rs 239 plan comes with 28 days of service validity, JioHotstar Mobile, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has likely removed this plan to push users to recharge with the higher priced plans which offer 1.5GB of daily data or more. The 1GB daily data plans have been largely removed by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea after this, when we look at the affordable range (under Rs 300). Jio still offers the Rs 209 plan to the customers.

Jio Rs 209 plan comes with 22 days of service validity, 1GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits offered with the plan JioTV and JioCloud. The speed drops to 64 Kbps after the consmuption of the FUP data.

There are two more plans offered by Jio under the affordable packs category which are priced at Rs 189 and Rs 799. Both these plans offer unlimited voice calling, but with the Rs 189 plan, users get 2GB of data. The Rs 799 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, and it offers 84 days of service validity.

All the telcos are trying to push consumers to recharge with higher daily data plans to boost their revenues. The math is simple - the more data that users consume, the more the telcos will earn.