BSNL Expands 4G in Tamil Nadu with 7500 Towers

The company has commissioned more than 98,000 sites across the country using homegrown technology. The homegrown technology will help India in staying self-reliant.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has expanded its 4G presence in Tamil Nadu.
  • The company has taken the help of Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), now known has Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) to do this.
  • The government of India wants BSNL to garner up market share, and along with that also wants that digital divide should be bridged in the country.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has expanded its 4G presence in Tamil Nadu. The company has taken the help of Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), now known has Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) to do this. The government of India wants BSNL to garner up market share, and along with that also wants that digital divide should be bridged in the country. Thus, using the DBN helps in killing two birds with a single stone.




The state-run telecom operator is expected to see its subscriber base growing with the expansion of 4G, not just in Tamil Nadu, but als throughout India.

PM Modi recently launched the telco's 4G, on September 27, 2025. This, along with the potential launch of 5G in the near future paints a bright future for BSNL. Especially when the private telcos are continously rraising tariffs, BSNL, with high-speed networks and affordable tariffs will help the company in gaining new users. BSNL is expected to launch 5G ini Mumbai and Delhi by December 2025.

