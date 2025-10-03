BSNL Soft Launches VoWi-Fi Services in West and South Zone Circles

A Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), BSNL, on the occassion of BSNL's Silver Jubilee (25 years since incorporation), confirmed soft launch of BSNL VoWi-Fi services in the west and south zone circles.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has soft launched Wi-Fi calling services for customers in west and south zone circles.
  • The Wi-Fi calling is also known as VoWi-Fi (voice over Wi-Fi) calling.
  • The private telcos have been offering this service for many years, now BSNL has also joined the race.

bsnl soft launches vowifi services in west

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has soft launched Wi-Fi calling services for customers in west and south zone circles. The Wi-Fi calling is also known as VoWi-Fi (voice over Wi-Fi) calling. The private telcos have been offering this service for many years, now BSNL has also joined the race. BSNL has been rapidly launching new services and upgrading network services. The state-run telco recently launched eSIM services for PAN-India in partnership with Tata Communications.




A Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), BSNL, on the occassion of BSNL's Silver Jubilee (25 years since incorporation), confirmed soft launch of BSNL VoWi-Fi services in the west and south zone circles. Along with this, the company launched 4G as a service in Mumbai and nationwide eSIM.

To get an eSIM from the company, reach out to the customer care or visit the nearest BSNL branch. BSNL recently also launched 5G standalone (SA) service in a mine in Kerala. BSNL also launched Quantum 5G FWA services in Hyderabad. Even this was a soft launch from the company. In the last one year, BSNL has made major progress in terms of launching new services along with competing with a fresh strategy to gain new customers.

Much recently, PM Modi officially launched PAN-India 4G service of BSNL. Over 98,000 sites of 4G were launched by BSNL. The company is also planning to launch 5G in New Delhi and Mumbai by the end of this year. BSNL has had an interesting last few quarters, wherein, it has also been able to add new users in some of those. The company will also compete with the private telcos in the satcom (satellite communications) arena, where it has already started offering services.

