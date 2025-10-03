One Broadband Offers Pretty Affordable 50 Mbps Broadband Plan

One Broadband's base offering is a 50 Mbps plan. This is an unlimited plan from the company. Note these are regular plans without any major OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled for the users.

One Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP) offers a base 50 Mbps plan to the consumers. This is one of the most affordable broadband plans in the country. One unique thing about the broadband plan from One Broadband is that it comes in three configurations only - 4, 8, and 12 months. There is no single month plan, or a quarterly plan, or a six months plan. This is a unique strategy from the company, and one where it still offers the plans at quite an affordable rate. Let's take a look at the base 50 Mbps plan from the company that not many are aware of.




One Broadband 50 Mbps Plan Explained

One Broadband's base offering is a 50 Mbps plan. This is an unlimited plan from the company. Note these are regular plans without any major OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled for the users. The plan is available for a minimum of four months, for which it costs Rs 1,996. For four months, the plan costs Rs 1996 only. For 8 months, there's a discount of 10% which will reduce the price to Rs 3,592 and then there's a discount of 20% for the 12 months plan, making the final price Rs 4,788.

The whole year's plan will cost just Rs 4,788, which is quite affordable, especially when it comes with unlimited data. The service provided by the internet service provider (ISP) will support both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz network connection. Users can also opt for higher speed plans which come with 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1000 Mbps speed.

Note that the prices mentioned here do not include GST as of now. So the final bill will be slightly more. The company also offers value added services with OTT and IPTV benefits. But for this, the price will be more upon final billing.

