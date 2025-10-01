iPhone Deal You Probably Didn’t Hear About

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The iPhone 13 is one of the best devices for users to get into the Apple ecosystem right now. The iPhone 13 launched in 2021, and while it has been four years, it will still get the job done.

Highlights

  • Apple has been seeing record revenues every passing quarter in India.
  • This is not just due to the new iPhones, but also because of the old models.
  • There are many models such as iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 on sale right now in India.

Follow Us

iphone deal you probably didnt hear about

Apple has been seeing record revenues every passing quarter in India. This is not just due to the new iPhones, but also because of the old models that get pushed on the e-commerce platforms during sales. There are many models such as iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 on sale right now in India. The iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 models have been talked about quite a lot during the recent sale on Flipkart and Amazon. However, one iPhone no one talked about, which is also pretty affordable, is the iPhone 13.




Read More - This iPhone Feature will Work Even Without Cellular Connectivity

The iPhone 13 is one of the best devices for users to get into the Apple ecosystem right now. The iPhone 13 launched in 2021, and while it has been four years, it will still get the job done. This device wouldn't be at par with the recent models in the camera department or even in the power segment, however, it will get the basics right - software, decent camera experience (video and photo), and moderate gaming along with productivity. Let's take a look at the iPhone 13 price in India right now.

iPhone 13 Price in India

iPhone 13 base variant comes with 128GB of internal storage, and it is currently priced at Rs 43,900. There's an even bank offer with which users will get a discount of Rs 1,250. This lowers the price to Rs 42,650. This deal is currently available on Amazon India. It is available in three colours - Blue, Green and Midnight.

Read More - iPhone 17 Pro Max Build Cost Breakdown

There are exchange offers available for the customers. On Amazon India, users can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 40,250 depending on the device you have at hand. iPhone 13 is also available on no-cost EMI options for the users via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

as per google translate you said (You made my brother cry, you don't make him cry like this brother) elaborate…

Vi Files Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Waiver on AGR…

KRISHNENDU MAJI :

I am being forced to switch to jio due to poor voice calling issue that was reported to BSNL repeatedly…

BSNL 4G Goes Live with 97,500 Towers

Faraz :

Forgot to add brave features

YouTube Premium Lite Launched in India Under Rs 100

Faraz :

Love last 3 options in brave, but swipe gesture in vanced and control over video speed, video quality, etc.. it…

YouTube Premium Lite Launched in India Under Rs 100

WIN :

That's a good observation. :D But still they don't support HD calls to other operators.

Vi Files Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Waiver on AGR…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments