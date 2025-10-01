iPhone Deal You Probably Didn’t Hear About

Apple has been seeing record revenues every passing quarter in India. This is not just due to the new iPhones, but also because of the old models that get pushed on the e-commerce platforms during sales. There are many models such as iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 on sale right now in India. The iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 models have been talked about quite a lot during the recent sale on Flipkart and Amazon. However, one iPhone no one talked about, which is also pretty affordable, is the iPhone 13.









The iPhone 13 is one of the best devices for users to get into the Apple ecosystem right now. The iPhone 13 launched in 2021, and while it has been four years, it will still get the job done. This device wouldn't be at par with the recent models in the camera department or even in the power segment, however, it will get the basics right - software, decent camera experience (video and photo), and moderate gaming along with productivity. Let's take a look at the iPhone 13 price in India right now.

iPhone 13 Price in India

iPhone 13 base variant comes with 128GB of internal storage, and it is currently priced at Rs 43,900. There's an even bank offer with which users will get a discount of Rs 1,250. This lowers the price to Rs 42,650. This deal is currently available on Amazon India. It is available in three colours - Blue, Green and Midnight.

There are exchange offers available for the customers. On Amazon India, users can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 40,250 depending on the device you have at hand. iPhone 13 is also available on no-cost EMI options for the users via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.