OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the best OnePlus Earphones Ever are on Major Discount

OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the best earphones OnePlus has ever made is under discount for the users in India. There haven't been many occassions so far where these earbuds have been under heavy discounts. However, now they are. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are finetuned by Dynaudio. At the time of launch, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were announced for Rs 11,999. But now, they are under a price cut, and on top of that, there's also a bank discount available for the users.









OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Price in India

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are currently priced in India for Rs 8,999. There's a bank discount available as well. The bank discount is of 10%, which will reduce the price further by Rs 899. Thus, the final price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be Rs 7,099. There are no-cost EMI options available for the users on Amazon India. Note that this deal is on Amazon.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available in three different colours - Midnight Opus, Lunar Radiance, and Sapphire Blue.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 come with Steady Connect, which dramatically improves the Bluetooth connectivity. OnePlus has said that in open areas, the earphones can support connectivity up to 360 meters, which is impressive. The earbuds also support AI Translation in real time when paired with the OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13 comes with 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, each tuned by its own Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC). There's support for LHDC 5.0, which is actually high-resolution audio. The earphones have been co-created with DynAudio for delivering precision tuned audio profiles. This will give users a very balanced note for hearing audio. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also support fast-charging, and last more than 35+ hours when paired with the case. Note that these are long-term observations of the products. Get the amazing deal on Amazon right now.