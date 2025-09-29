This iPhone Feature will Work Even Without Cellular Connectivity

Apple recently released the iOS 26 for users globally. The iOS 26 is a new operating system (OS) from Apple, and it offers a completely new design to the users. Today, about iOS 26, we will check out a new feature which is slightly less know or less talked about. This has got to do with connectivity. The feature isn't directly about connectivity, but it does relate to cellular connectivity. The cool thing is that this feature will work even without the cellular connectivity. The feature we are talking about is of the weather app.









Read More - Realme 15x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Currently, the weather app on your phone needs internet connectivity, either Wi-Fi or cellular to get data for the weather. Up until iOS 26, it wouldn't work without the internet data. With iOS 26, this has changed.

Now, iOS 26 users can leverage the phone's satellite connectivity to pull out the weather app data. The thing is, it won't work in every country. This is because the satellite connectivity is not available in every country. If you are travelling through mountains, or through a rural area where there is no cellular connectivity and need to check weather data, this feature will be very useful.

Read More - iQOO 15 Confirmed to Get Periscope Telephoto Sensor

Users will be able to see a small satellite icon at the top of the weather app when it is in use. It will make the iPhone a useful tool in times of no cellular connectivity. iPhones in the United States, and more countries already have the permission to connect with the satellites. However, it is not possible for iPhones in countries such as India, for now. But in the near future, that should change as the government is bringing in regulations to support satellite connectivity for mobile and personal use of the users.