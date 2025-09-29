iQOO 15 Confirmed to Get Periscope Telephoto Sensor

iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, will launch its next flagship iQOO 15 in the near future. The company will launch the iQOO 15 as the successor to the iQOO 13. iQOO 15 has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The phone's camera setup is now being talked about online. Galant V, iQOO Product Manager, has now shared something around the device's camera setup.









iQOO 15 will come with a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. As per reports online, the iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with support for 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The device will likely run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16 out of the box. The OriginOS 6 will launch globally on October 15, 2025.

The phone has an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will also come with a Q3 gaming chipset and very likely satellite connectivity support. iQOO 15 will launch in China in October, 2025. It will also likely run on 7000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging and 50W wireless charging.

It looks like iQOO is this time focusing on the camera system as well. The periscope telephoto sensor will be a cool addition to the camera setup.