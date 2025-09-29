Realme 15x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme 15x 5G will launch soon in India. The Realme 15x 5G will be the next phone in the country under Realme 15 series. The Realme 15x 5G will be the successor to the Realme 14x which launched last year. This time, there's a larger battery, an upgraded camera system, and a brighter display with a higher refresh rate support. What's more, there's even IP69 rating available for the device. Let's take a look at the other details.









Realme 15x 5G Price in India

Realme 15x 5G will be available in three memory variants in India:

6GB+128GB for Rs 15,999, 8GB+128GB for Rs 16,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 18,999. The company will also offer 10% bank discounts on the device. The phone will be available on Realme India's website.

Realme 15x 5G Specifications in India

Realme 15x 5G will come with a large display which will support 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits of brightness. The phone will pack a 7000mAh battery with support for 60W fast-charging, a 50MP rear-camera with Sony sensor, a 50MP front camera, and military grade durability. The phone will be able to survive 2m drops, and will also support 400% ultra-volume.

The phone is rated IP69, so it is also dust and water resistant. The will be powered by an octa-core 6nm proccessor, which is likely the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The phone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will launch and go on sale on October 1, 2025 in India. The device will be an affordable offering launched right before the festive season in India. It could potentially help Realme in boosting sales during the start of a new quarter and gain market share.