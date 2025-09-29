Vi Business Launches IoT Innovation Lab with C-DoT and AWS

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, has an enterprise arm called Vi Business. Under Vi Business, the telco has now launched a new IoT (Internet-of-Things) lab establishing a hub for IoT led innovations and co-creation for businesses. Things such as 5G, AI, and IoT are driving the next wave of growth for the Indian economy. The lab will allow the telco and the enterprises to test future-ready IoT solutions across different segments such as smart cities, connected vehicles, and enterprise automation.




The lab will help out device makers, enterprise design testers, start-ups, to scale industry grade use cases across BFSI, IT/ITES, utilities, logistics, manufacturing, retail, governance, healthcare, and smart cities. This new lab from the company is set up in Mumbai. C-DoT will help with standardising the technology tested in this lab, and AWS (Amazon Web Services) will help with its global cloud capabilities in this venture. This will help the parties in accelerating their product or services time-to-market, improve efficiencies, and reduce costs.

VG Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development, AWS India, and South Asia, said, "Enterprises in India are rapidly embracing cloud, AI, and IoT to transform operations and deliver better customer experiences. Through this collaboration, we are combining AWS’s cloud and AI capabilities with Vi’s connectivity to help businesses and start-ups bring next-generation IoT led solutions to market."

Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DoT, said, "C-DOT has been working to strengthen India’s digital ecosystem by driving global oneM2M standards in IoT ecosystem which have been adopted as the National standard. In collaboration with Vi Business, we have set up test environments in the IoT Innovation Lab to help the industry seamlessly adopt these standards."

India's IoT market is growing fast, and this move from Vi will help in unlocking new stream of revenues for the company.

