PM Launches Swadeshi 4G Network; BSNL 4G Crosses 20 Million Users with Made-in-India Technology



India has launched its first fully indigenous 4G (5G-ready) network alongside the commissioning of nearly 98,000 Swadeshi 4G towers, all powered by homegrown technology. The core network, developed by C-DOT, combined with Tejas Networks' Radio Access Network and integrated by TCS, marks a major technological breakthrough and the realisation of the Government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Communications announced on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

PM Inaugurates BSNL's Indigenous 4G Stack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) indigenously developed 4G stack on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Jharsuguda, Odisha. The Prime Minister also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider, according to a PTI report.

The project aims to connect over 26,700 previously unconnected villages, including 2,472 in Odisha, many located in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas.

The launch, coinciding with BSNL's silver jubilee celebrations, places India in an exclusive group of nations—including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China—that manufacture their own telecom equipment. BSNL will complete 25 years of service on October 1, 2025.

The Swadeshi BSNL towers were inaugurated across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat, and Bihar, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's post on X on September 27, 2025. "This rollout will ensure 100 percent 4G saturation nationwide, strengthening digital connectivity for every citizen."

Previously dependent on foreign technology for 2G, 3G, and 4G, India responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by building a fully indigenous 4G stack from scratch—demonstrating resilience, rapid innovation, and supply-chain independence, the Communications Ministry added.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said BSNL's 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit as he inaugurated India's fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 BSNL towers from Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Responding on September 27, 2025, to a post by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on X, which shared an article titled 'How BSNL’s 4G Stack Embodies the Swadeshi Spirit,' PM Modi said: "Union Minister Scindia highlights how BSNL's 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit. With over 92,000 sites connecting 22 million Indians, it reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence, driving employment, exports, fiscal revival and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

According to the Ministry, this achievement places India among only five nations capable of launching fully homegrown 4G services. "BSNL's cloud-native, 5G-ready 4G stack ensures immediate connectivity while enabling seamless upgrades, nurturing domestic talent, and strengthening supply chains. Complementary government initiatives, including the Bharat 6G Alliance, 100 5G/6G labs, and the Telecom Technology Development Fund are advancing research and innovation, charting a path toward Viksit Bharat 2047 and global leadership in digital technology," the statement read.

At a press conference on September 26, ahead of the launch of nationwide Swadeshi 4G (5G-ready) network, Minister Scindia explained the impact: "What does this signify for the common citizen? It means that students in Bihar will now have seamless access to world-class online education. Farmers in Punjab will receive real-time updates on Mandi prices. Soldiers stationed in Kashmir will remain connected with their loved ones. Entrepreneurs across the North East will be empowered with access to international expertise and funding. This 4G infrastructure is thoughtfully designed to uplift every Indian, regardless of their geography or background."

He further added, "We are also unveiling India's 100 percent 4G saturation network through Digital Bharat Nidhi(DBN), where close to 29,000 villages have been connected as part of the 4G saturation project and other projects of DBN, this comes ahead of BSNL's silver jubilee, 25 years of service to the nation."

Secretary of Telecom Neeraj Mittal made a presentation and highlighted India's remarkable telecom growth story, tracing the journey from initial scepticism to the successful development of an indigenous 4G stack and the deployment of Swadeshi 4G towers across the country.

"India now stands at the cusp of a defining moment in global telecommunications. What seemed impossible just four years ago has now been made a reality through focused execution and unwavering commitment to the Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance, digital inclusion, and global leadership. That vision is now taking tangible form. Today, India is not only expanding high-quality telecom services to 1.2 billion people, but also establishing itself as a global hub for telecom equipment manufacturing. This dual achievement reinforces the country's role as a driver of global growth, equity, and digital inclusivity—an embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)," the Ministry said.

What is 4G?

4G is the short name for fourth-generation wireless, the stage of broadband mobile communications that supersedes 3G (third-generation wireless) and is the predecessor of 5G (fifth-generation wireless). With 4G download speeds, wireless users can stream high-definition video and audio.

4G also enables wireless broadband, allowing internet access without a fixed wired connection from an Internet Service Provider (ISP). It leverages technologies such as LTE, MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), and OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing) to improve bandwidth, enhance efficiency, and reduce congestion.

BSNL 4G services to Benefit Remote Regions

The Communications Ministry said BSNL's indigenous 4G services are expected to benefit tribal regions, remote villages, and hilly areas by providing access to quality digital services. This will enable children in rural areas to attend online classes, farmers in distant locations to check crop prices, and patients to consult doctors through telemedicine. Additionally, the initiative will greatly support armed forces personnel by enhancing secure communication through improved connectivity.

The network currently operates across more than 92,000 sites, connecting about 22 million Indians in both urban and rural areas, fueling digital inclusion and economic growth. Under the saturation drive, around 29,000 villages have been connected through the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN)/4G saturation project. "For two million users, this marks their first entry into the digital era. The network is managing nearly four petabytes of data traffic every day with efficiency and security," the Ministry noted.

Solar Powered Towers

The towers, powered by solar energy, form India's largest cluster of green telecom sites, according to reports dated September 27, 2025.

Technology Partners

The fully indigenous 4G technology stack, featuring a Radio Access Network (RAN) developed by Tejas Networks, a core network by C-DOT, and integration by TCS, has been deployed by BSNL under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Indigenous 4G Stack

The ministry highlighted that the entire 4G architecture was indigenously built in just 22 months, a pace significantly faster than comparable nations. "Localised manufacturing and deployment are creating employment, strengthening supplier ecosystems, and nurturing a skilled domestic workforce capable of designing, testing, and maintaining advanced telecom systems. This adds both human capital and supply-chain autonomy to India’s telecom sector," it said.

The fully indigenous 4G stack is not only meeting India's internal requirements but is also designed with export potential, with several countries having already expressed interest.

5G Use Cases

The Ministry also outlined potential 5G use cases:

Agriculture: 5G will empower precision farming and smart agriculture with real-time data from IoT sensors, drones, and AI for enhanced productivity and resource management.

Healthcare: 5G enables telemedicine, remote diagnostics, and real-time health monitoring, improving healthcare access especially in rural areas.

Education: Enhanced virtual classrooms and immersive augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences will improve remote learning opportunities.

Manufacturing and Industry 4.0: 5G supports automation, robotics, and smart factories with ultra-reliable, low-latency communication for increased efficiency and safety.

Smart Cities: It enables intelligent traffic management, energy-efficient infrastructure, public safety, and environmental monitoring through connected devices.

Automotive and Transport: 5G facilitates connected and autonomous vehicles, real-time traffic updates, and safer road transport systems.

Entertainment and Media: Enhanced high-definition streaming, immersive gaming, and interactive media experiences will be possible.

Towards 6G

The Ministry said that the rapid rollout and domestic adoption of 5G are laying the foundation for India's Bharat 6G Mission, positioning the country as a future global leader in telecom innovation.

Currently, 6G technology is in the research and development phase internationally and is expected to be available by 2030. On March 23, 2023, India released its "Bharat 6G Vision" document, which envisions the nation as a key contributor in the design, development, and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

BSNL Kerala, eSIM Launch

In parallel developments, BSNL Kerala announced the official launch of BSNL e-SIM services after successful testing. The announcement was made at a press conference on September 26, 2025, by R. Saji Kumar, Chief General Manager, BSNL Kerala Circle.

As part of the 4G Saturation Project, 318 towers were commissioned in Kerala, extending coverage to areas without 4G access, including tribal and underserved communities.

"Financially, BSNL Kerala Circle accounts for over 10 percent of BSNL’s revenue and serves more than one crore customers. The Circle is targeting Rs 2,500 crore in revenue in the current fiscal. BSNL maintains affordable tariffs, with the lowest entry-level mobile plan priced at Rs 107 for 28 days, despite industry-wide increases," the official release from BSNL Kerala said on September 26, 2025.

BSNL Kerala has also begun phasing out 3G services in Kannur and Calicut, with a complete 3G shutdown planned as 4G coverage expands.

BSNL Rajasthan

According to a PTI report dated September 27, 2025, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 92,633 BSNL 4G towers across the country, of which 5,655 are installed in Rajasthan.

"So far, 18,903 solar-powered green towers have been completed, serving nearly 20 lakh households in over 26,000 villages. This is one of the largest green networks in the country," he noted.

Sharma reportedly added that the government aims to ensure connectivity to every citizen in every corner of India. "When a farmer in Dholpur-Karauli can check market prices online, or a tribal student in Banswara can attend classes virtually, this is real empowerment," he said, adding that BSNL is on track to build one lakh towers by 2026.

BSNL West Bengal

West Bengal has received facilities worth over Rs 1,166 crore, boosting connectivity and digital inclusion in the state, an official said on Saturday, according to the report. Of this, BSNL set up 1,596 4G sites in the Kolkata Telephones district—covering the city and adjoining South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly—at a cost of about Rs 384 crore.

The West Bengal Telecom Circle (excluding Kolkata region) has rolled out 2,148 sites across 23 districts at an investment of Rs 782 crore, the official reportedly said.

Serving nearly 25 lakh customers, the Kolkata circle of BSNL collected Rs 484 crore in revenue in FY 2024–25, of which Rs 190 crore came from mobile services. The circle also turned EBIDTA-positive with a margin of 26 percent, the official reportedly said.

Between June 2024 and September 2025, BSNL’s total subscriber base increased from 8.7 crore to 9 crore, with more than 1 crore new 4G customers.

BSNL Infrastructure in Jharkhand

As part of its pan-India 4G rollout plan, BSNL is executing three key projects worth Rs 1,573 crore in Jharkhand, the company announced on Friday, according to the report.

"As many as 2750 villages have been identified to be covered with 4G services in Jharkhand by BSNL. Under the project, 755 towers are to be installed, of which 652 have already been made operational. Soon after the launch of the 4G services, the network will be upgraded to 5G," Vipul Agarwal, CGMT BSNL Jharkhand, was quoted as saying.

Additionally, 816 towers located in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas are being upgraded under the LWE Phase-I Project, funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi. So far, 248 of these towers have been upgraded to 4G.

More than 50,000 new mobile customers have been added in the state under the Rupee One Freedom Plan from August 1 to September 15.

Industry Leaders Speak

"The nationwide rollout of our indigenous 4G network, built on the strength of collaboration with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), Tejas Networks, and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics), is a resounding declaration of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J. Ravi said in a statement:

"The ‘'Made in Bharat' stack, brought to life by the relentless dedication of team BSNL, secures our digital future and ensures that the fruits of connectivity empower every citizen, bridging the digital divide like never before," Ravi said.

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Advisor (Telecom Strategic Initiatives) at TCS and Chairman of Tejas Networks, said, "The successful deployment at BSNL is historic and significant in ushering the benefits of a powerful data and voice network to all corners of the country. It once again reflects TCS' commitment to building India’s digital infrastructure and continuously supporting the country's digital aspirations."