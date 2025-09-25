Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Withdraws Rs 1515 Annual Data-Only Prepaid Plan



State-owned telecom operator BSNL has withdrawn its popular Rs 1515 annual prepaid plan, which offered 2GB of high-speed data per day followed by unlimited usage at 40 Kbps, for a full year. The plan, which effectively cost users Rs 4.15 per day, was a preferred choice for customers seeking long-term, data-only recharge. With its removal, BSNL no longer offers long-term data-only prepaid options.

BSNL Data-Only Prepaid Options

Currently, BSNL's data-only offerings include the Rs 411 pack, which provides 100GB high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at 40 Kbps for 60 days, and the Rs 198 pack, offering 40GB high-speed data with a 30-day validity.

Shorter-term plans include Rs 105 (20GB with a 40 Kbps FUP for 7 days), Rs 58 (8GB with a 40 Kbps FUP for 7 days), and Rs 16 (2GB with a 40 Kbps FUP for 1 day). Notably, the Rs 58 and Rs 16 vouchers cannot be used to extend plan validity.

Previous Prepaid Plan Revisions

BSNL has also revised other prepaid packs in recent months. The Rs 107 plan now offers 200 minutes of calling and 3GB of high-speed data (followed by 40 Kbps) for 28 days, down from the previous 35-day validity.

Meanwhile, the Rs 485 plan, which previously provided 1.5GB of daily data over 82 days, has been revised to offer unlimited voice, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day for 72 days, with speeds reduced to 40 Kbps after the daily limit. This current 72-day validity follows an earlier revision that reduced the validity to 80 days with 2GB of daily data.

Plans and benefits may vary by circle; kindly check the BSNL Selfcare app or website for applicable details.